US Yemen envoy Lenderking can't—or won't—answer repeated requests by @TedLieu about whether US still supports the Saudi war in Yemen.

"I can't speak to that point specifically… there are discussions underway on that… I’m not totally in that information loop"@StateDept_NEA pic.twitter.com/9oQ7d8nz6s

