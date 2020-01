Here's what E3 HAS been busy w/ since the US left JCPOA:

✔️Reality Check 2:

– Issued empty statements

– Violated its own laws by bowing to US extraterritorial sanctions

– Ignored Iran's 3 notifications of DRM activation

– Set up INSTEX w/o single transaction

Enough is enough.

— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 15, 2020